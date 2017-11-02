Police have charged five youths from Calgary in connection with a robbery attempt and bear spray attack at CrossIron Mills last week.

Six people needed treatment for exposure to bear spray after the incident.

The boys were arrested Tuesday at three locations, including Bishop Kidd School, five days after it happened on Oct. 26 at the mall northeast of Calgary.

Mounties said a group of youths entered the mall's food court and two of them tried to steal a tip jar from a vendor.

When an employee tried to stop them, one of the teens assaulted him, and another used bear spray on the employee and a shopper who tried to intervene.

Six people were treated by EMS and 20 others were affected by the bear spray, police say.

The group left the mall in a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen.

A 13-year-old boy is being held in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 3 in Calgary provincial court.

A 13-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys have been released from custody and are set to appear in court on Nov. 9 in Airdrie.

Another 13-year-old boy has also been released and will appear in court in Airdrie on Nov. 16.

All five were charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Their names have not been released as all of them are under 18.