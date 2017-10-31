Five youths have been arrested in connection to a robbery attempt at CrossIron Mills mall Thursday that led to six people being treated for exposure to bear spray.

Airdrie RCMP say tips from the public led to police identifying the boys, who were arrested Tuesday at three locations in Calgary, including Bishop Kidd School.

Mounties reported a group of youths entered the mall's food court and two tried to steal a tip jar from a vendor.

When an employee tried to stop them, one of the teens assaulted him, and another used bear spray on the employee and a shopper who tried to intervene.

Six people were treated by EMS and 20 others were affected when bear spray was used by the fleeing culprits.

The group left the mall in a silver Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate BVV 0131 that had been reported stolen.

After their arrests by the Calgary Police Service on Tuesday, the youths were brought to the Airdrie RCMP detachment. Police say criminal charges are pending.

The names of the suspected offenders were not released as all of the suspects are under 18.

Police say the stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered.