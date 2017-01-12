Four young skiers made their names and earned the nickname "Crazy Canucks" flying down the most challenging hills in spectacular style, taking the European ski scene by storm in the 1970s.

Now the three remaining Canucks have returned to one of the legendary European race courses to celebrate their sport and share some memories.

Dave Irwin, Ken Read, Dave Murray and Steve Podborski were the Crazy Canucks. The name came from a headline in a European newspaper and it stuck.

From 1978 to 1984 the foursome earned 107 Top 10 World Cup finishes, and were in the top three 39 times.

"They thought it would be a good idea to bring us all back," said Podborski, speaking to the Calgary Eyeopener Thursday from Wengen, Switzerland.

International headlines

Three members of the Crazy Canucks are in Wengen, Switzerland this week, 50 years after taking the ski world by storm. (Lynne Harrison)

Within a year of competing on the World Cup circuit, the fearless Canadians were beating the Swiss and Austrians at their own game and making headlines.

"We had four guys in the top ten, which turned the world upside down for alpine skiing. Canadians were similar to the Jamaican bobsledders in context, and to having us on the podium was a bit of a shocker and in short order we became the Crazy Canucks," said Podborski, who can see the Lauberhorn course from his hotel window.

"We would look at downhill with a new eye. We hadn't been watching it our whole life so the fresh look made us, once in a while, make a mistake and have a big crash, but in other cases, once in a while, we would end up winning."

Skiers remain close

Dave Murray passed away in 1990 but Podborski says he still keeps in touch with the rest of the group and describes their relationship as "remarkable closeness."

"In a small way, the Crazy Canucks was one of the little pebbles that started a big landslide in terms of the sport both in Europe and in Canada," he said.

"It's been really fun hanging out with the guys here in Wengen and we know each other really well. We lived together eight months a year for a good five to ten years and you get to know someone over that time."

The 2017 FIS World Cup ski runs from Jan. 13 to 15.