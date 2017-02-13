One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car collision west of Calgary early Monday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., paramedics were called to Highway 22 near Township Road 242 where two sedans collided, EMS said.

A man in his 30s had to be extricated from his badly damaged car. He was taken to Foothills hospital with life-threatening internal injuries.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 40s, suffered non-life-threatening soft-tissue injuries. He was also taken to Foothills.