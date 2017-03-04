Winter conditions are being blamed for a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital Saturday.

RCMP said a minivan travelling on Highway 1A, west of Jamieson Road near Cochrane, Alta., crossed the centre line and collided head on with a pickup.

One person riding in the minivan was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance and another by ground ambulance.

A passenger in the pickup was also taken to hospital by ambulance.