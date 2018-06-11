Driver careens out of control on Crowchild Trail, slamming into tree and killing passenger

A pickup truck went out of control early Monday morning on Crowchild Trail, careening across four lanes, hitting a concrete barrier and slamming into a tree, killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver.

The truck was southbound on Crowchild Trail just after midnight when the crash happened, police say.

The driver lost control near Charleswood Drive N.W., struck a concrete median barrier, and then swerved to the other side of the road before mounting the curb and hitting the large tree.

The force of the crash trapped both occupants of the truck, which also burst into flames, police say.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

Part of southbound Crowchild Trail was closed for several hours as crews worked at the scene.