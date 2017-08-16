Three children are dead and three others are injured after a semi truck and a van collided near Highway 36 and Highway 570 Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

One infant, one male teenager and one female teenager were killed on scene, said Calgary EMS.

A 32-year-old woman in the van was transported to Foothills Medical Centre by STARS air ambulance and is in stable, non-lifethreatening condition.

A 44-year-old man in the same van was transported by ambulance to Brooks hospital and is in stable condition.

A 54-year-old male, believed to be the only person in the truck, was transported to Hanna General Hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott says the RCMP are investigating and a colision analyst has been sent to the crash scene.

More to come.