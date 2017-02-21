More than a dozen members of the Calgary Police Service have teamed up to file bullying and harassment complaints, urging significant changes to the culture and leadership structure of the force, one of the complainants says.

The 13 members announced Tuesday that complaints are being filed through a legal team.

One of the complainants is Jen Magnus, a member of the force for 14 years who offered her resignation at a public Calgary Police Commission meeting in January to try to draw attention to the issues.

She said at the time that she had endured continued bullying and sexual harassment, and feared retribution and retaliation for speaking out.

"I hope this brings on a cultural change," Magnus told The Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday.

"It is necessary. I know that this exists in a lot of police organizations and military organizations and it is time for change to happen."

"I believe every employee in Canada has a right to a safe and respectful workplace and the Calgary police should be no different," Magnus said.

"In order for that to happen, I think they need to acknowledge that changes need to come in the way of the culture and the way the leadership handles things. They need to start holding people accountable."

'Employers have obligations,' lawyer says

A lawyer involved with the complaints says that sometimes workplace issues become legal in nature.

"Employers have obligations and employees have rights and entitlements," Rachel West said.

"Sometimes they need lawyers involved, either in the background or the foreground, to assist them in protecting those rights, obtaining those entitlements and protecting their interests within the workforce or, if they chose to leave the workforce, in order to affect change from the outside."

Damning 2013 workplace review

In October 2016, a damning 2013 workplace review surfaced showing a culture of bullying, harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

At the time, ​Chief Roger Chaffin said he needed to hear complaints directly in order to take action.

He added old attitudes and old police culture are likely still lingering when it comes to female officers, and need addressing.

"You can't address problems, you can't fix things, you can't get at the root of things if you don't have the information," the chief said in October.

When Magnus tendered her resignation publicly in January, Chaffin refused to accept it at the meeting and asked her to take some time to reflect. Mayor Naheed Nenshi also urged her not resign.

Last week, Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart resigned from the Calgary Police Commission, a day after the commission chair said she may have violated its code of conduct by speaking publicly about the complaints.

Magnus, meanwhile, says her future with Calgary police is unclear right now.

"I feel like I am giving up, but for my mental health and my family it is something I have to do."

Calgary police have not yet responded to the complaints announced Tuesday.

With files from The Calgary Eyeopener