Whether you're into Bach, or Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra has a present for you.

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, the CPO has partnered with an online music education platform to give all Canadians a chance to increase their music literacy — for free.

Paris-based Meludia offers 625 fun, interactive music lessons designed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the language of music.

The award-winning program, which is based on 30 years of research, can accelerate progress in playing an instrument, improvising, composing or just having a better understanding when listening to music

"We believe that music literacy is a basic and fundamental human right, no different than the right to read, the right to write or the right to speak a language. We believe that a musically literate society is a happier, more harmonious and better society," said Meludia vice-president Kevin Kleinmann,

The program is being offered for free to anyone with a Canadian IP address for a one-year period.