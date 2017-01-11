The new president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday, along with up to 100 officers acting as a backdrop, to deliver what he has described as a "powerful" message.

"Les Kaminski will address the media to provide a voice on behalf of the sworn police officers regarding areas of concern," the police union said in a release Wednesday.

CBC News is livestreaming the news conference starting at 1 p.m. MT

Earlier in the week, CBC News obtained an email Kaminski sent to all members asking for up to 100 off-duty, officers to show up in plainclothes and stand behind him at the press conference in order to deliver a "powerful" message.

Kaminski, who campaigned on promises to "back the blue," was elected as the police association president in November, taking over from Howard Burns.

There has been tension between the association and senior leadership recently, according to sources, who say Kaminski is unhappy with several policies implemented under police Chief Roger Chaffin, including the naming of officers who have been charged with crimes.