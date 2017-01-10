The new president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) has sent a cryptic email to all members asking for 100 off-duty, plainclothes officers to show up at a press conference on Wednesday to act as a "backdrop" for his delivery of a "powerful" message.

Les Kaminski was voted in as the police union president in November, taking over from Howard Burns.

Kaminski campaigned on promises to "back the blue."

There has been tension between the association and senior leadership recently, according to sources, who say Kaminski is unhappy with several policies implemented under police Chief Roger Chaffin.

Chaffin was selected by the police commission based on his commitment to transparency and accountability. As part of that promise, Chaffin named several officers who were charged with crimes in the past year, a practice the police association has recently spoken out against.



Another policy under attack by the association involves senior officers who are in specialty units being moved back to the street after serving in a particular area for a set number of years.

Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Kaminski is set to make a 15-minute presentation in front of the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday afternoon. It's expected the tone of that presentation will be similar to what he will speak about at the press conference set for Wednesday.

Initially, Kaminski offered any member who showed up for his press conference on Wednesday free beer, but he has since changed the wording on his offer.

Now, there will be a "debrief" held at The Cuff — a bar for police officers. Costs incurred at the debrief will be covered by the association.

Full text of the email

Here is the full text of the email from Kaminski, which was obtained by CBC News:

"I am seeking your assistance. As promised, I am working hard to provide you with a loud, clear voice. My next course of action is that I will be holding a news conference on Wednesday, January 11 at 1300 hours at the CPA office.

I am requesting that only if you are off duty you please attend the CPA office at 12:30 hours sharp to be briefed. It will take about one hour of your time. After deliberations as a board, we ask that any members attending wear plain clothes no uniforms please. Up to 100 members will be accommodated. The message is powerful but positive.

I can assure you that you will only be asked to provide a backdrop as I deliver a prepared message and then answer any follow up questions the media may have. You will not be asked to speak or provide any comments.

I believe that having you stand behind me will send a powerful message of unity and solidarity to the executive to the police commission and to the public.

After the event the board will host an informal debriefing and discussion in the cuff at our cost."