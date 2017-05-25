The city of Calgary may have to resort to "lethal" measures to deal with coyotes in a northwest neighbourhood if people continue to disregard the marked closures of a green space where the animals are denning with their young.

"If citizens continue to ignore the marked closures and threaten the coyotes by their sheer presence, the next steps the city will have to take could be lethal for the coyotes," says Tany Hope, an ecologist with the parks department.

"We don't want to get to that point."

Increasing reports of conflicts between aggressive coyotes and residents of Panorama Hills prompted the city to shut down the pathway along the top of the escarpment near Panorama Hills Landing last week.

Now it has expanded the shutdown to the slope and pathway between Country Hills Boulevard and Hidden Creek Boulevard.

'Learn to co-exist'

The city reminded people that coyotes vital to a healthy ecosystem in Calgary.

"It is truly a privilege to have such a large variety of wildlife throughout the city," says Hope. "We need to ensure we do our best to protect them, and learn how to co-exist with them."

The city is asking people to continue reporting concerns about coyote activity through 311 and says it's important to give a precise location and description of the area so the city can follow up.

If there is an emergency situation involving immediate danger, call 911.

The city said it will keep the area closed until it is considered safe — at least a month — while city staff monitor the situation.

For a list of pathway closures, please visit calgary.ca/pathwayclosures.