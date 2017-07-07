Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly took a photo up a woman's skirt at Cowboys Casino early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the bar on 12 Avenue S.E. at about 1:30 a.m.

They took the man into custody and seized his phone. The man has been released but police are still investigating.

It's not the only recent case in Calgary of someone being arrested after "upskirting."

Last month, Calgary police arrested a different man who allegedly secretly recorded women's bodies for years.

Police say they seized thousands of images from his devices, many of which were posted on the now suspended "Canada Creep" Twitter account.