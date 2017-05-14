A Calgary couple spent Mother's Day at Olympic Plaza, selling small items to raise money for mothers they may never meet.

Ahmer and Farida Memon say they've raised about $100,000 for the Muneer Welfare Trust, a program that provides access to clean drinking water to remote villages in Pakistan.

They started gathering funds to build hand-pumps for water wells three years ago as Pakistan was experiencing a severe drought.

"Only talking won't help women, so we thought, we have to do something," said Farida.

Water is life

Without the hand-pumps, women living in remote villages have to make a multi-kilometer trek through the desert for water, said Farida.

"It's easy for us, that's why we can't imagine how difficult is life without water. Water is life for them."

They say they are inspired by the positive feedback they receive from those who chip in.

"They said that, 'we never knew that one person can make such change in someone's lives and they're proud to be part." said Ahmer.

The couple say they've helped build 400 hand-pumps, but knowing there are thousands more rural villages in need of water they hope they can continue to send help.