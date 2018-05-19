Firefighters battle multi-home fire in Country Hills

Three homes in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood will likely have to be demolished after a fire broke out in Country Hills Saturday morning.

Fire, police and EMS were called to the scene of a multi-home fire in the 400 block of Country Hills Drive N.W. shortly before 10 a.m.

The fire initially started in one home and spread to the houses on either side.

The Calgary Fire Department quickly evacuated neighbouring homes on all sides of the burning houses.

Fire crews are at the scene of a multi-home fire in Country Hills Drive N.W. (Michael Collier)

Darris Wilderman was at home just down the street from where the fire started when he got a call from his dad telling him about the fire.

"He just said, 'you've got to get out' … so I immediately grabbed my mom and I said, 'let's go, there's a fire.' I ran to the back door and sure enough the fire was right there, it was right in the back alley."

Wilderman recorded the fire and posted it to social media.

"I was getting so close, I felt the heat from the blaze on my face," he said.

The house where the fire started suffered the most damage, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Barrs. He said the other two homes are probably not salvageable.

A female neighbour who had been helping out was transported to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

No one from the three homes that caught fire were injured, although Barrs said two cats are currently missing.

An investigator has been brought in to determine a cause of the blaze.