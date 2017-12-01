Police have charged a Red Deer man in connection with a stash of counterfeit Canadian cash emblazoned with Chinese characters that RCMP seized in October along with three shotguns and a stolen vehicle.

Kyle Zachery Hosli Rombough, 25, faces eight criminal charges, including possession of restricted weapons and operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

He failed to appear for a scheduled court date on Nov. 29 and is now wanted on warrants.

Police seized 37 counterfeit Canadian $100 bills and a dozen counterfeit $20 bills during a stolen vehicle investigation in Red Deer in October.

On Oct. 19, just before 6:30 p.m., police located a stolen white Honda Civic outside an apartment building in the Johnstone Crossing neighbourhood.

Kyle Zachery Hosli Rombough, 25, is wanted by RCMP on warrants to face eight criminal charges. (RCMP)

The driver tried to evade police in the stolen car, but surrendered to officers after he smashed into a parked vehicle.

Officers at the scene also chased a man and a woman seen running from the vehicle into an apartment building.

RCMP did not locate the two passengers but found a shotgun abandoned in the building stairwell.

Police seized two more shotguns from the recovered Civic, one of which was loaded.

The car had been reported stolen in Red Deer on Sept. 24, and had been involved with numerous crimes.