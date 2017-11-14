One week after a problem bear forced the closure of the Votier's Flats in Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary, officials are warning of a cougar in the same area.

The advisory was issued Tuesday and will be in effect until further notice.

Anyone using the area should be aware of their surroundings, looking and listening for signs of an animal.

Pets should be kept on a leash, and if you encounter a cougar:

Always leave room for the cougar to escape.

Immediately pick up small children.

Do not run.

Do not turn your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Make yourself appear as large as possible. Open your jacket if you are wearing one.

Maintain eye contact with the cougar.

Officials are warning of a cougar in the Votier's Flats area of Fish Creek Provincial Park. (Google Maps)

The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey and that you may be a threat to it.

Cougar sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.

The bear closure was issued Nov. 7 and the animal was trapped three days later. It was transported to a location west of Calgary in the Bragg Creek region for release. Officials said the bear appeared to be in good health.

Votier's Flats is located at the foot of Elbow Drive S.W.