In response to "multiple cougar sightings," Alberta Parks has closed a section of land near the base of Mount Yamnuska, a popular peak for hiking, scrambling and climbing.

The closure includes the Yamnuska day-use area and trailhead, as well as the area north of Quarry Road and west of the trail, between the trailhead and the quarry.

A cougar has been seen feeding on an animal carcass in the vicinity.

The Yamnuska trailhead is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary, just north of the intersection of Highways 1A and 1X.