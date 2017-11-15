A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after a young man was fatally shot in the head last month near Coronation, which is about 300 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Jeffrey Smith, 18, was taken to a local hospital on Oct. 14 suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, RCMP said.

The shooting took place on a rural road just outside the town, according to investigators.

Smith was flown to an Edmonton hospital but died on Oct. 18.

After an investigation by Coronation RCMP and the major crimes unit, a 17-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents his name from being published.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court in Coronation on Dec. 8.