Airdrie RCMP officer charged with assault

An Airdrie RCMP officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault of a prisoner last summer.

Const. Dwayne Kirby of the Airdrie detachment was charged on April 12 with one count of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

It's alleged Kirby assaulted the prisoner on Aug. 19, 2017.

RCMP said no further details would be released since the matter is before the courts.

Kirby has been suspended from duty since last August, when an internal probe began. That investigation led to the criminal charge being laid.

"His suspension is standard RCMP practice and not a disciplinary measure," the force said.

The officer's duty status will be reviewed regularly until this conduct matter is completed.

Cst. Kirby will make his first court appearance in Airdrie on May 17, 2018.