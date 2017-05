ConocoPhillips has announced plans to lay off 300 employees, mostly in Calgary.

The move comes after the Houston-based company announced plans last month to sell most of its Canadian assets to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy in a $17.7-billion deal.

"There are some layoffs this week and into next week, but all employees will know their status by mid-May," spokesman Rob Evans said in an email.

The sale is expected to close by June 30.