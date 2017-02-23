After two difficult years, Alberta's economy is climbing out of recession, but the Conference Board of Canada warns the road to a full recovery will be long.

In its winter quarterly report released Thursday, the board projects Alberta will lead the country in terms of real GDP growth in 2017, which is forecast at 2.8 per cent.

"The recent stability in oil prices has encouraged optimism that the worst is over, laying the foundation for a modest gradual recovery in capital spending in the energy sector," the report said.

Oil prices are expected to remain low, which will hinder economic recovery and pull overall real GDP growth down to 1.9 per cent in 2018.

However, an agreement made between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries in late 2016 to cut crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day supports a stronger price outlook for Alberta's energy sector, the report said. The price of crude oil is also expected to rise to almost $60 US by the end of 2018.

Rebuilding Fort McMurray

The report predicts despite sluggish investment growth in the energy, real total exports are expected to increase by 2.3 per cent this year.

"This will provide relief to the business sector, boost government coffers, and return provincial employment to pre-commodity-shock levels by 2018."

Construction in Fort McMurray after last year's devastating wildfire will lead to more than 2,500 homes built over the next few years, contributing around 0.4 percentage points to Alberta's projected growth..

"Rebuilding efforts in fire-ravaged Fort McMurray and solid increases in oil production will be the difference for the Wild Rose province in 2017," the report said.