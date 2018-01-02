A man was killed in a collision Tuesday morning on Highway 2 south of High River, about 80 kilometres south of Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash near the intersection at Township Road 182 at about 10:45 a.m., EMS said.
One man was declared dead at the scene while a woman was airlifted to Foothills hospital in Calgary.
Another man was taken to hospital in Calgary in an ambulance.
Both are in serious but stable condition.
