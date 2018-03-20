Police have arrested a man they say was trading stolen property in exchange for drugs out of his southwest Calgary house.

After watching the suspect conduct transactions near his home in the 1800 block of 34th Avenue S.W. over a nine-day period, police carried out a search warrant on Feb. 28, police said in a release on Tuesday.

A cache of weapons, including swords, was also recovered in the search. (Colin Hall/CBC)

The search turned up a number of collectibles — an autographed and framed Gordie Howe jersey, an autographed Sass Jordan guitar, as well as vintage comic books and hockey cards.

Anyone who believes their property could be among the recovered items should call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 and refer to case #18090209.

Calgary police say they are not sure whether a drug dealer was keeping stolen collectibles, like this Tragically Hip memorabilia, for himself — or was just waiting to sell them. (Colin Hall/CBC)

Police also found cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cannabis worth almost $23,000 as well as weapons, stolen mountain bikes and counterfeit U.S. money.

John Christopher Fraser, 43, was arrested and faces 37 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property. Additional charges are likely, police say.