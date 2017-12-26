One very cold dog named Frankie is alive after chasing a rabbit onto the Bow River on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:55 a.m. and found a distraught dog owner and a large dog in the river, clinging to ice near the Calgary Zoo with temperatures in the negative 20s.

The Calgary Fire Department aquatic rescue team used its ice rescue boat and says in a news release that it was able to use a specially designed opening in the hull to pull the dog into the boat.

Frankie's owner said the dog had chased a rabbit onto the ice and then broke through.

The dog was taken to a vet clinic to ensure it did not sustain any permanent injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department said in its release that ice over flowing water is never safe to go out on, regardless of the situation.