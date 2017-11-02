Troy Pfeiffer drove two hours on snowy highways early Thursday because he felt he needed to be in Calgary to see a brief court appearance by the two people charged in the killings of his son and two women found inside a burned-out car in May and another man found outside the city.

"We had a half an hour of bad drive and the rest of it was like a blessing hit the highway," said Pfeiffer who travelled from Barons, just north of Lethbridge.

"It's a two-hour drive but I would drive 10, 12, 20 hours if I had to."

Pfeiffer's son Cody, 25, was found dead inside a burned-out car in Calgary in May along with the bodies of two sisters, Tiffany Ear, 39, and Glynnis Fox, 36. Two days later, Hanock Afowerk's remains were found near a road west of the city.

In October, Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, and Yu Chieh Liao, 25 were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Afowerk, 26, and three counts of accessory after the fact in the slayings of Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox.

Homicide charges not been laid in connection with the three victims found in the vehicle, although police said in October that the investigation is "full steam ahead."

Liao's lawyer, Susan Karpa, appeared on her client's behalf, while Kebede made a video appearance from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, left, and Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk. They are also considered suspects in the deaths of Cody Pfeiffer and sisters Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox. (Calgary Police Service)

Seeing the man accused of being involved in the death of his son took its toll on Pfeiffer.

"First reaction is you want to attack that TV screen," said Pfeiffer. "In all reality it makes the palms sweat.… The anxiety has never really left."

Troy's surviving son, Kyle, who is "destroyed" by his brother's death, was at court for the appearance as well.

"Those two were inseparable," said Pfeiffer.

All six people — the four victims and the two accused — were known to each other, police have said.

Investigators are asking people who live near the Canadian Forces base in Moose Jaw, Sask., or a nearby airport to keep an eye out for suspicious-looking burned items that police believe may be connected to the killings.

Left to right: Glynnis Fox, Cody Pfeiffer and Tiffany Ear were found on July 10 in a burned out car in Sage Hill. Hanock Afowerk, at right, was found days later west of Calgary. Afowerk is believed to be the target while police have said the other three were "in the wrong place at the wrong time." (Facebook/Megan Snell/Calgary Police Service)

The case was put over until Nov. 29 while Karpa and Kebede's lawyers, Janis Patel and Stacey Tan, await disclosure from prosecutors, Brian Holtby and Heather Morris.

No other family members showed up but a cousin of Ear and Fox previously told CBC News the sisters — who were born and raised in Morley, Alta. — were "beautiful souls" who had a difficult youth and still struggled at times in adulthood.

"Our hearts go out to the other families that have lost their loved ones," said Pfeiffer.

"[Cody's] soul was so deep into family," said Pfeiffer of his son. "[He] had such a kind heart ... it's just the hardest thing to get over."