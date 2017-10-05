A sentencing hearing will continue on Thursday morning for two brothers who kidnapped and raped a 17-year-old girl, after further tests done by forensic psychologists did not make available a defence of NCR (Not Criminally Responsible).

This case has been described as "horrific" by the prosecution. It has been delayed several times over the past year as reports were prepared on the severeness of FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder) suffered by the brothers, their psychiatric states and their Aboriginal upbringing. Cody Manyshots is 24 and Corey is 28.

In November 2014, the brothers grabbed their victim from a transit stop in Taradale, where she'd been waiting for a bus after watching a movie with a friend. For the next eight hours, she suffered repeated physical and sexual assaults — first in an alley near the bus stop and then at the brothers' nearby home.

The brothers' father and a friend were at the house, as well as Corey's baby and the child's mother. The sexual assaults continued overnight in different rooms of the home.

The girl was able to escape in the morning while they were sleeping.

The Manyshots pleaded guilty last year to kidnapping, uttering threats, sexual assault and robbery, but their sentencing hearing was derailed when lawyers realized how severely impaired both brothers are by FASD. Further testing was ordered.

The degree of FASD suffered by the young men was found to be so "extreme" that lawyers wanted psychiatrists to do further testing to determine if they should consider an NCR defence.

Crown seeking 12-year sentence

That would have meant the two did not know what they were doing was morally wrong when they kidnapped and raped the teenage girl. Instead of serving a prison sentence, they would have been sent for treatment at a secure facility.

But both lawyers have indicated they will proceed to sentencing arguments rather than pushing for a finding of NCR.

Last year at the beginning of the sentencing hearing, the Crown said it was seeking 12 years for both brothers. Defence lawyers had indicated they would seek a six-year sentence for Cody, and two years plus three years of probation for Corey.

Both brothers have criminal histories.

After defence lawyers Alain Hepner and Mitch Stephensen make their sentencing submissions, it's expected provincial court Judge Terry Semenuk will reserve his decision until a later date.