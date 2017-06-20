If you've been stirring coconut oil into your coffee or cooking with it every day, a Calgary nutritionist says you should heed a new warning by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Recent research by the association says coconut oil is not a healthy fat and should not be eaten at all. According to the AHA, coconut oil is 82 per cent saturated fat and the study shows it raises LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, just as much as butter, beef fat or palm oil, which can cause heart disease.

Cheryl Strachan, a registered dietitian and owner of Sweet Spot Nutrition in Calgary, is on side with the new study.

"I would have to agree with the heart association on this," Strachan told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday.

"The hype is way ahead of the evidence. If you look on the internet, you'll see it's a cure for everything from Alzheimer's disease to heart disease. But the evidence to support that is just not there."

Strachan, however, says she doesn't agree that coconut oil should never be eaten.

"If you've got a good reason to use coconut oil because it makes your curry taste great, use it occasionally."

The idea, says Strachan, is to steer people away from using it as their primary fat, including slipping it into your coffee.

"You've been told about all these health benefits for which the evidence is slim to none," she says.

Unsupported science

The study calls it a trend based on unsupported science.

"I just don't know who is pushing it, but it's not scientists," said Dr. Frank Sachs, lead author of the study.

The research found 72 per cent of Americans rate coconut oil as a healthy fat.

"It was never a healthy food," says Strachan.

She says like most superfood trends, it comes from a "kernel of truth," such as studies that have shown small reductions in waist circumference when someone uses coconut oil compared to safflower oil.

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow have endorsed the use of coconut oil for just about anything, from cooking to skin care to gargling with it to make her teeth whiter. (Credit: Getty Images)

Food trends like coconut oil often begin with a celebrity endorsement from people such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has a website dedicated to health and wellness, or Dr. Oz, who regularly touts miracle cures on his afternoon television show.

"Then the makers of the products say 'hey we can sell this stuff,' and before you know it, it's off to the races while science is still trying to replicate those results," says Strachan.

Another nuance of the report, she says, is that it underscores the importance of steering clear of saturated fats.

"They're talking about not just reducing saturated fats but replacing it with other healthy fats — not replacing it with carbohydrates."

Strachan's recommends using olive oil (14 grams of saturated fat per 100 grams) or canola oil (seven grams) regularly, and butter (51 grams) and coconut oil (87 grams) only occasionally if it makes certain dishes taste better.