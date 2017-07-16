A three-year-old girl is dead following a single-vehicle rollover west of Cochrane, Alta., on Saturday.
According to RCMP, the child was the only passenger in a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man, who is in a Calgary hospital in serious condition.
RCMP say all possible factors that led to the collision are being investigated, and are not releasing any more information at this time.
