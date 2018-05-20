Rocky View County firefighter dies in dirt bike accident near Sundre

A Rocky View County firefighter died Saturday after an off-highway dirt bike accident near Sundre.

Police and EMS were alerted around 2 p.m. to a collision involving a dirt bike.

The injured man was taken in a private vehicle 25 kilometres west to the community of Bearberry, where they were met by STARS air ambulance.

However, the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The victim was the only person injured in the crash. RCMP said alcohol was not a factor.

Officials from Rocky View County's fire department confirmed the victim was a firefighter at the Bearspaw station. He had worked there for three years.

The man was from Cochrane and leaves behind a young family.

According to Deputy Chief Gary Barnett, the family has been in touch with the fire services liaison officer and the Rocky View fire department has offered any support they need.

The firefighter's union also posted on social media that it's working on a way to support the victim's family.