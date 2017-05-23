Police in Cochrane are looking for three women who stole about $1,500 worth of perfume from a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the three suspects in the May 9 robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The theft took place on May 9 at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Cochrane (RCMP)