Police in Cochrane are looking for three women who stole about $1,500 worth of perfume from a Shoppers Drug Mart.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the three suspects in the May 9 robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.
