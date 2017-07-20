A man was found dead at a shopping mall parking lot in northwest Calgary after apparently becoming stuck inside a clothing donation bin.

Someone called 911 after spotting legs sticking out of the metal bin at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, police say.

EMS and fire crews responded to the scene at the North Hill Centre parking lot and found that a man evidently become stuck inside the bin and died.

The man is believed to be about 30 years old.

Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to determine what caused the man's death.

But police say it appears to have been accidental and not criminal.