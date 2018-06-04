Calgary man dies from 15-metre fall in Kananaskis Country
A 58-year-old Calgary man is dead after falling about 15 metres near Rawson Lake on Sunday, RCMP said in a release.
58-year-old fell after stumbling on snow and ice, sustaining fatal injuries
A 58-year-old Calgary man is dead after falling about 15 metres while climbing in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP said in a release.
The fall happened near Rawson Lake, in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, about 130 kilometres southwest of Calgary.
Police say the man stumbled on ice and snow and fell around 3:45 p.m.
Kananaskis Emergency Services and Alberta Parks determined he had died from his injuries. RCMP were called in just before 5:30 p.m.
Police are not releasing the man's name and said the incident isn't considered criminal.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Cyclist dies in collision with SUV near Medicine Hat
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Calgarians for and against Trans Mountain pipeline purchase clash outside MP's office