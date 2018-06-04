Skip to Main Content
Calgary man dies from 15-metre fall in Kananaskis Country

58-year-old fell after stumbling on snow and ice, sustaining fatal injuries

David Bell · CBC News ·
Police say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Rawson Lake, Alta. (davebloggs007/Flickr)

A 58-year-old Calgary man is dead after falling about 15 metres while climbing in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP said in a release.

The fall happened near Rawson Lake, in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, about 130 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Police say the man stumbled on ice and snow and fell around 3:45 p.m.

Kananaskis Emergency Services and Alberta Parks determined he had died from his injuries. RCMP were called in just before 5:30 p.m.

Police are not releasing the man's name and said the incident isn't considered criminal.

