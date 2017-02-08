A three-alarm fire in the new northeast community of Cityscape has been brought under control, but crews are continuing to battle the frigid cold as they extinguish hot spots.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find one house, which was still under construction, up in flames.

"As they pulled up, that structure actually collapsed," said Battalion Chief Paul LeBlanc.

Officials called a third alarm partly because of the extreme cold, so that there would be enough firefighters to allow for warm-up breaks, he said.

Homes on either side of the one that was destroyed were also damaged in the fire.

Some nearby residents were force to leave their homes because of smoke, but there were no injuries, LeBlanc said.

Investigators now at scene of house fire in northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cityscape. https://t.co/CEDFYi61er pic.twitter.com/H0YTkXhc6D — @dempsterCBC

About five hours earlier, crews were called out to battle a townhouse fire in Falconridge in northeast Calgary.

One man suffered serious burns in that fire.