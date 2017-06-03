Calgary police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a man accused of a stabbing at the City Hall C-Train station Friday night.

A man was stabbed on the station platform just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim and then boarded a train in an attempt to leave the scene, but the train was held and the suspect was arrested.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The victim's next of kin has not yet been notified.