Calgary's new city council will be sworn into office this afternoon.

There are a couple of changes for this year's event, which is a largely symbolic affair.

In the past, the event has been held in the council chamber one week after the election and during the evening hours.

However, this year's swearing-in ceremony will take place in the atrium of the municipal building, and it will happen at 2 p.m.

Council voted earlier this year to make those changes in order to give greater public access to the event.

Newcomers are excited

Four new members will be sworn in along with 11 returning members of council.

One of them, the new councillor for Ward 5, George Chahal, said it's going to be an exciting experience for him.

"I'll be thinking of my parents, my children and about the opportunity that Calgary has given me. And it's an opportunity for me to give back for the future of the city," said Chahal.

Another newcomer, Jeromy Farkas, said it will be a proud moment for him to take the oath of office as the councillor for Ward 11 in front of his family members and supporters.

"I'm going to be so thrilled to see my mom and dad there and my grandmother, who has waited many years. So many of the people that have been supporting me on the campaign as well," said Farkas.

When asked if he has any thoughts about not taking that oath in the actual council chamber, Farkas said he doesn't mind it.

"While the atrium, it doesn't look as nice, it's a really important first step to include Calgarians a lot more in the decisions that are being made here."

Event held in 'Calgary's living room'

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be taking the oath of office for the third time, after winning last week's municipal election.

He said he's glad council decided to open up the ceremony by moving it to the atrium and he's looking forward to it.

"I've often called this great public space 'Calgary's living room,' so it's so fitting to host this event here. This is a special moment for many people. It's worth celebrating together as citizens," said Nenshi.

A reception will be held for council after today's event.

The orientation program for the new council members starts Tuesday.

Council will hold its annual organizational meeting next Monday.

The new group will get down to work at its first regular meeting on Nov. 5.