For most on Calgary city council, misconduct report is case closed

There's been a variety of responses at Calgary city hall to the long-delayed release of an investigator's report into councillor misconduct in their offices.

The city has had the report since 2014 but kept it under wraps.

After repeated attempts by CBC News to get the report through freedom of information requests, Alberta's information and privacy commissioner ordered it be released.

Following a 45 minute discussion late Monday night, council agreed to post on the city's website the same redacted version of the report that was released to CBC News.

However, the cost of the city's lengthy legal fight to keep any part of the report from being made public will not be revealed.

The names of the councillors who breached the city's respectful workplace policy were taken out of the report, along with the specifics of what they did.

Coun. Evan Woolley consented to his name being released. He said in 2014, he lost his temper with someone in the councillors' office and yelled at them.

Other substantiated breaches were worse and had more space in the report dedicated to them. The investigator concluded there were proven examples of disrespectful behaviour by councillors as well as discrimination and harassment.

Several councillors said they've been told to not comment on the report.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who was not on council in 2014 at the time of the investigation, is encouraging his colleagues to step forward and clear the air.

"There is nothing stopping the members of council who engaged in the misconduct from acknowledging that behaviour and ensuring the public that steps are being taken," said Farkas.

"They have a moral obligation to take responsibility for their actions."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said several things have changed at city hall since the investigator — who was paid $76,000 — filed his report.

Council has updated its code of conduct.

The city has also hired an integrity commissioner who can publicly name and shame council members who breach any rules.

Nenshi said council staff — who work for the individual councillor who hired them — now have access to the city's human resources department.

However, there's no sign in the report that suggests any of the councillors who breached the rules have been called to account for their actions.

Several councillors contacted by CBC News about the report say they were never told during a closed-door meeting who broke the rules nor what they did. As a result, there was no vote to sanction any individual councillor.

Nenshi rejects the idea that those who broke the rules were not held to account.

"I'm not so sure they got away with it, if I would use that term, because certainly, you know, we went through training for all of council," he said.

"We redeveloped the system completely and, you know, as Coun. Woolley pointed out, there were apologies made as well."

Not everyone around the council table is comfortable talking about the matter.

Coun Sean Chu said council members have been told to not talk about the report. He's concerned about ensuring that whistleblowers are protected, but he's not too curious about what was uncovered.

"I don't know who was involved and to be honest with you, I don't want to know," said Chu.

But while a number of councillors say they weren't fully briefed on the matters, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra seems to know about the allegations.

"We're aware that nothing was like, that serious, and the people who were privy to that stated that," said Carra.

When asked about these non-serious examples of discrimination and harassment, Carra replied, "Considering what we're dealing with today, yeah, I think the issue was a systemic issue and I'm comfortable with that."

Coun. Druh Farrell, who has raised concerns in the past about councillor behaviour, told reporters that conditions have improved in the councillors' workspace.

But she said that if the other three councillors who broke the rules speak up, that will identify the complainants.

For her part, Farrell said it's more responsible to focus on the fact that council has voted to change the system and that in future, councillors who breach the rules will be publicly named by the integrity commissioner.