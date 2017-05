An eight-year-old girl was hit by an SUV in northwest Calgary Thursday morning, according to EMS.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of Citadel Drive and Citadel Meadow Bay N.W. at 7:30 a.m. and found the injured child.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition, an EMS spokesman said.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision happened in the community of Citadel, at the city's northwest periphery.