2-alarm fire guts house in northwest Calgary

A major fire destroyed a house in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Citadel early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Citadel Bluff Close N.W. at about 2:10 a.m. and quickly called a second alarm because of the huge volume of fire and smoke, the fire department said in a release.

Everyone in the house had got out safely before emergency crews arrived.

Homes on either side of the house were evacuated as crews brought the fire under control.

About 20 neighbours had to stay out of their homes for a short period while crews ventilated their homes and took carbon monoxide readings.

Residents on both sides of the house have been allowed to return home.

There were no reports of injuries. One cat is still missing.

Investigators and crews remain on scene putting out hot spots and investigating.

Traffic is no longer being disrupted.