The man accused of killing his neighbour on Christmas Day made a brief court appearance on Thursday morning.

Morris Stern, 55, who was represented by duty counsel lawyer Mark Takada, is charged with manslaughter. He appeared before justice of the peace William Shiplett over CCTV from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Stern and his alleged victim had been drinking together at their rooming house-type complex in the southeast community of Forest Heights, according to police. Stern called 911 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say they are still having trouble tracking down the victim's family members so CBC News is not naming him.

The two men had known each other for a couple of months, according to police.

Only one courtroom is operating at the Calgary Courts Centre on Thursday for emergency hearings. About 65 people who were charged over the holidays are making their appearances over telephone or CCTV from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Takada and prosecutor Jayme William set Morris' next court date for Jan. 3.