Christine Archibald, the Canadian woman who was killed in the London Bridge terror attack on the weekend, was a gentle soul with a depth of sensitivity that made her a great social worker, her former Calgary boss recalled Monday.

Archibald was among the seven people killed Saturday night when attackers drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area.

Archibald, originally from Castlegar, B.C., was in London for the weekend with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, who was from Calgary.

"She was a friend to many here," said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House, a shelter in Calgary for people suffering from addictions, where Archibald was a social worker until a few months ago.

Christine Archibald with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson. Archibald was one of the victims of the attack in London. (Mark Ferguson/Facebook)

"We're feeling the loss of Chrissy in such a devastating way," she said. "They're a tight group here and Chrissy was loved, meant a lot to them."

Archibald earned a diploma in social work from Calgary's Mount Royal University in 2015.

Christiansen said a statement issued by the Archibald family urging people to give their time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter — "and tell them Chrissy sent you" — has already inspired generosity in Calgary.

The statement inspired a trend on Twitter under the tag #Chrissysentme.

"Her family's statement was very moving and … I think [it] emulates the essence of who Chrissy was, without too many words," Christiansen said.

"We've had a number of people who've kindly donated in her memory to Alpha House since that hashtag started. But I think, across the country, we're hearing about people volunteering."

We are overwhelmed with your kind wishes & generous donations honouring our dear friend, Chrissy. Thank you. #kindness #chrissysentme — @alphahouseyyc

Archibald died in the arms of her fiancé, who had been walking just ahead of her when the attack happened.

Notley expresses sadness

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued a statement about the London attack on behalf of the province.

"Albertans are shocked and deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. This one hits home especially hard, with one of the victims, Ms. Christine Archibald, known and loved by so many Albertans," the premier said.

"She worked to help homeless people in Calgary. She could have been any one of us and her tragic death has left our province shaken."