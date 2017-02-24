Dwayne Schnell, 37, has been released from custody after being charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography earlier this week.

The Lethbridge teacher appeared by CCTV from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre in front of Judge Paul Pharo.

Schnell was brought up on charges following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Team (ICE) while he was employed at École La Vérendrye in southern Alberta's French school division the Conseil Scolaire FrancoSud.

An agent for defence counsel Greg White and the Crown attourney Clayton Giles agreed upon the conditions of Schnell's release. Schnell is not required to post a cash bail, but will be charged $3,000 if he breaks any of his conditions.

His conditions are lengthy but include that he must live with his parents in their Calgary home, he is not permitted to use the internet in any place but a public library, and he is not to have possession of any device capable of recording photos or video.

Schnell is also prohibited from having any contact with children under the age of 16, with the exception of his children. He is only permitted to see them with the supervision of his wife or his parents.

Schnell spoke during the hearing only to confirm he understood the conditions, as well as the names and phone number of his parents.

Const. Jason Richmond with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams – which includes ICE – said Thursday that while they had found enough evidence to lay charges this week, he had a reasonable expectation that further charges would be laid at a later date.

Schnell will appear in court again on March 24.