A northern Alberta man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in Calgary, police said Monday.

Wally Adams, 29, of Grande Prairie was charged with possession of child pornography and making child porn available.

He came to the attention of Grande Prairie RCMP after they received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

The detachment's general investigation section, in partnership with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on Aug. 2.

The search was in relation to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect was not home at the time.

The next day, Adams was arrested in Calgary.

He has been released from custody and is due to appear in provincial court on Sept. 27.