Two German shepherds that attacked and seriously injured a four-year-old boy last week will be put down, Calgary Animal Services says.

John O'Neil was with his family at a friend's house in northeast Calgary on Jan. 3 when he was attacked while playing with the dogs in the backyard.

The Three Hills youngster was initially listed in life-threatening condition, but was later upgraded to serious.

The city says two tickets have been issued against the dogs' owner under the responsible pet ownership bylaw.

The child was attacked in the backyard of a house on Castleridge Way N.E. He was with his parents visiting family when the incident occurred.

The dogs — a male and a female — were in a fenced yard outside the home, and attacked when the child entered the yard to play with them, the city said in a release.