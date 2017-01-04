City officials have seized two dogs following an attack in northeast Calgary that left a four-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The child was attacked in the backyard of a house on Castleridge Way N.E. on Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition, but his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Calgary Community Standards later seized two German shepherds, one male and one female, the city said Wednesday.

Dog owner ticketed

The boy was with his parents visiting family when the incident occurred. The dogs were in a fenced yard outside the home and the child entered the fenced area to play with the dogs, the city said in a release.

"The boy's father entered the backyard, witnessing the attack, and took the boy inside the home. The dog owner secured the dogs in a separate room in the home and called 911 immediately."

A sign in the window of the home where a four-year-old boy was attacked by two German shepherds on Tuesday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

The animals are being held pending a hearing.

The owner was given two tickets under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw for a vicious attack causing severe physical injury.

The maximum fine is $10,000.

Calgary police and animal services officials are continuing to investigate.