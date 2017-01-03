A four-year-old boy is in hospital after being attacked by two dogs in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

EMS responded to the call around 3:10 pm on Castleridge Way N.E. and found the child suffering from multiple wounds. He was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition.

His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Calgary police said the attack took place in the backyard of a residence, and they are investigating the incident along with animal services.

It is not known at this time what type of dog was involved, or the relationship between the boy and the animals.