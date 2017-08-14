A four-year-old boy has been reunited with his father in Alberta, three years after his mother abducted him and fled the country.

The child was found in good health and returned to Canada from Belize on Aug.12, a few days authorities located him and his mother in the Central American country.

The mother, 33, was arrested and is now in Lethbridge Police Service custody. She faces an abduction charge. Courts will decide if she is granted visitation rights with the child, authorities say.

Over the years, police tracked the mother to Mexico, Guatemala and various parts of Belize after her ex-husband reported she had fled the country with the couple's son, then 11 months old, and was not planning to return.

The parents cannot be named as the court has imposed a publication ban on any information that would identify the child.

The mother is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.