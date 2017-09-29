Vandals in Chestermere, Alta., have been opening fire hydrants in recent days, which city officials say could compromise firefighting efforts.

"This illegal activity poses a danger to the water pressure levels of the City of Chestermere," said fire Chief Brian Pomrenke in a release, noting the hydrants first started being opened on Tuesday.

"Having multiple hydrants open may compromise our ability to use the hydrants effectively when required for firefighting. This activity creates a high risk for our community and the matter is currently under investigation by Chestermere RCMP."

Chestermere resident Jeff Kloubek was at home about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Aspenmere Way and Lakepointe Drive, just east of Calgary, when his wife noticed the water pressure had dropped significantly.

"I went downstairs and checked everything out and everything looked fine," he said.

"I went outside and checked the taps and they wouldn't work… then I heard the sound of water and looked up the street and there was a huge amount of water coming down the street."

Kloubek walked toward the source and soon saw water gushing from a fire hydrant and called 911.

"They told me they'd been dealing with about a dozen that day," he said.

"Being on message forums online, I've heard they've been doing it for days at several locations. I'd image about 20 or 25. It's more peculiar than anything."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.