Calgary police have charged a 52-year-old man with impaired driving causing the death of his daughter and injuring her best friend last October.

The single-vehicle crash happened on McKnight Boulevard N.E. near the outskirts of the city on Oct. 18.

According to a Calgary police investigation, the 2002 Jeep Liberty was travelling west between 68th Street and 52nd Street N.E. when it lost control.

It began to fishtail in the far right lane. It swerved and travelled approximately 100 metres before entering the centre median. It continued a short distance before rolling across the eastbound lanes.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Meghan Bomford, 17, the front passenger, was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Kelsey Nelson and Shaun Bomford were injured in an October 2016 car crash that killed Bomford's daughter, Meghan. The 52-year-old Calgarian is now facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death. (Facebook)

Sgt. Colin Foster, with the CPS traffic section, said the fact the occupants were thrown from the vehicle made it difficult to be certain who was driving, which is why it took so many months for charges to be laid.

"On top of that, the injuries were very serious," he said.

Shaun Bomford, who was driving, was seriously injured.

Kelsey Nelson, 16, who was sitting in the back, sustained serious injuries. She was Meghan's best friend.

The girls played ringette together and Meghan's father was their coach.

The fatal Oct. 18 crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on McKnight Boulevard N.E. The Jeep Liberty spun out of control and then rolled. (CBC)

Michael Shaun Bomford of Calgary faces the following charges:

Impaired driving causing death.

Impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Having over 80 mg. of alcohol in 100 ml. of blood causing death.

Having over 80 mg. of alcohol in 100 ml. of blood causing bodily harm.

Dangerous driving causing death.

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Bomford is expected to appear in court on Oct. 5.