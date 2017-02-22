A Calgary woman has been charged after a cat and a dog were found in distress in a storage locker in the city's southeast last month.

The cat was found under some boxes with tape wrapped around its head, according to the Calgary Humane Society, while the dog was found in a crate.

Storage facility staff heard noises coming from the crate and called police.

Samantha Zychowski, 21, faces two charges under the Criminal Code of Canada — causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, and abandoning an animal in distress or failure to provide necessary care.

She also faces one charge of causing an animal to be in distress contrary to the Animal Protection Act of Alberta.

Both animals have been adopted since being found, according to the Humane Society.